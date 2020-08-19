CHEROKEE — Sandi Hendrix is seeking a second term as the Town Council District 1 representative, saying there's more left for her to do.
Municipal elections are Aug. 25.
Hendrix, 64, established the volunteer organization Cherokee Creative Curb Appeal in 2012 for the purpose of beautifying the town. By 2016, she said she was ready to move beyond that and learn how the town's government worked with its rules and regulations.
"I've truly devoted the last four years to the town, and I feel like our council has worked well together and has gotten a lot accomplished," she said. "At this point, I just need more time to continue with some of the projects that haven't been completed."
Cleaning up the town is the central focus for Hendrix, who said the condemned and overgrown areas of town must be addressed.
"The common areas are easy to clean up but private property is harder," Hendrix said. "There are properties with dogs tied to trees. We have rules on all of that, but we have to enforce them. We have to go at this more aggressively and get the noise and animal control under a workable limit.
"The town being cleaned up is a necessity if we want to grow and encourage businesses to locate in Cherokee," she said. "Everything needs to be in order to make that happen."
Hendrix said there are 189 registered voters in her district, and she hopes they all turn out to vote.
"I believe that I've been fair-minded and a good example for the community,"she said, adding that her community involvement has been a significant factor in improving Cherokee. "I don't think you can work for the town if you're not involved in it."
Hendrix said among the challenges for the new mayor and council is to come to a consensus on what to prioritize.
"We have several areas that need the council's attention, such as doing everything we can to keep our town safe with a unified police force, and keeping other departments operating smoothly," she said.
She listed Cherokee's downtown paving and beautification projects as accomplishments during his term, as well as continued service to senior citizens who, because of the pandemic, have been forced to stay at home as the center has been closed. She said meals have continued through a curbside pickup.
She said she's also proud of the Frankie Lee Wallace Memorial Highway designation project, on which she worked.
The 18-mile stretch between the Alabama/Mississippi line and Alabama 247 commemorates the Cherokee native and Vietnam war hero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.