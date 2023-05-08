FLORENCE — The Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area is joining with a sister organization and two Rotary international districts to protect pollinators.
Pollinators are insects such as bees, butterflies, moths or beetles, animals like bats and birds, that move pollen within flowers or help carry pollen from flower to flower.
Leaders from Rotary Districts 6860 and 6880 joined the MSNHA and the Alabama Black Belt National Heritage Area in signing an Operation Pollination Partnership, according to a Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area news release.
In the resolution, the Rotary districts and national heritage areas agree to collaborate on improving pollinators' declining numbers. The resolution acknowledges pollinators are declining in numbers and Rotary and national heritage areas can act together to help.
The release states this is the second time in Rotary history that an entire state has collectively pledged to support pollinators.
Operation Pollination is a pollinator conservation framework where everyone, rotary and other organizations, is invited to participate.
In the past 50 years, pollinator populations have declined by more than 40% across the globe, the release states.
In some areas of the world, this decline is even more severe. Alabama’s state insect, the iconic monarch butterfly, has declined by more than 80%, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.
More than 85% of the world's plants need insect pollinators for their reproductive success, and insect pollinators are directly responsible for more than 30% of the food we consume, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.