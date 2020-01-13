FLORENCE — Heritage Preservation Inc. will have its annual meeting at 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Gunrunner Boutique Hotel, 310 E. Tennessee St.
Heritage is a community-based organization dedicated to preserving local historical structures, sites and documents, city historian Billy Warren said.
The event includes a panel discussion chaired by Libby Jordan, superintendent of Florence's Department of Arts and Museums.
Panelists include Brian Murphy, chairman of the Florence Historical Board; Jeff Ford, curator of the Frank Lloyd Wright/Rosenbaum House Museum; Katie Randall, local preservationist and member of the Florence Historical Board; and Nadene Mairesse, program coordinator at Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts.
For information, contact Warren at 256-718-5020 or brwarren@florenceal.org.
