FLORENCE — Following a demonstration Tuesday of the Florence Police Department's Hazardous Devices Unit equipment at Hibbett Middle School, police Lt. Ira Davis asked for questions.
A student raised his hand, pointed to a robot Davis was standing alongside, and asked if anyone had ever shot at it.
"We've had people shoot at the robot," Davis responded. "We can replace pieces of the robot. It's a little harder to replace pieces of us."
That question and answer helped drive home the importance the robots play for the unit, but that wasn't the sole purpose of the presentation. It also was designed to help the students recognize an aspect of robotics they likely had not considered.
It was a good audience for the session, since all the students belong to Hibbett's Coding and Robotics Program.
"The robot allows us to stay remote," Davis said. "Someone wrote the code and we are able to do this."
He pointed to a smaller robot, which is can go under vehicles and check for explosives. He displayed another small robot that has a bay to allow police to bring items such as food, water and a phone to someone who is barricaded in a building during a standoff.
"If someone is in a house and doesn't want to come out, we can send it in and talk to them," Davis said.
Afterward, he showed a bomb suit, which is a heavy protective outfit that contains its own voice-activated air-conditioning system to help cool an officer inside.
"Once again, someone had to code that," Davis said.
He pointed out that they often don't have to use the suit because they can use the robot to do some of the dangerous work. That helps unit members avoid the fatigue of doing work in the heavy suit.
The larger, $175,000 robot includes an extension that acts as a flexible arm. At the end is a device that grabs objects. If there is an unknown device, the Florence unit, which covers a seven-county region, can use the robot remotely to pick it up and put it in a safe container.
The unit has used the robot to sweep for devices before football games at the University of North Alabama, Alabama and Auburn, Davis said.
It can travel across difficult terrain, such as sand and dirt, and it climbs stairs, unit member officer Justin Hill said. It also has a camera that is operated remotely.
"I can look in front of me. I can look behind me," Hill said. "I can look 360 degrees to see if anyone's doing anything."
The presentation appeared to leave an impression on the students.
"It was really cool to see how there's advancements in robotics that can be used in the real world," sixth-grader Kaitlyn Rains said. "I didn't really think about it before. It can be used to save lives."
Rains said before Tuesday's demonstration, she had not considered going into that area of coding and robotics.
"It would be a really cool thing to pursue," she said. "It would take a lot of practice."
Fifth-grader Logan Kilpatrick said the unit uses coding and robotics much the same way his classmates are being taught to use them.
"I like building them and playing with them," he said of robots. "It was pretty cool."
Coding and robotics instructor Lorelle Branham said the program demonstrated coding and robotics in action.
"I knew it would be a great way for the kids to learn uses for it in the real world," Branham said.
