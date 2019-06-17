FLORENCE — The 2019 High School World Finals and National Championship is Tuesday through Saturday on Pickwick Lake.
Registration for the event will be Tuesday with fishing beginning Wednesday. Anglers had filled the McFarland Park area by early this morning as they are spending today pre-fishing.
More than 1,000 high school anglers, aboard 404 boats, are participating in the tournament with a total payout of $2.8 million in scholarships and prizes for the 10th annual event.
Florence Tourism Manager of Sports Marketing Tyler Dolan said the tournament is a great opportunity to showcase Florence, while the competitors get to enjoy great fishing.
"It's going to be a great, well-run tournament," he said. "We're thrilled to have them here."
