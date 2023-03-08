Student Georgia Erbe of Florence High, left, shares her group’s ideas for improving the Florence Mall on Tuesday during the Youth In Government Day at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — Emory Wagnon kept a steady eye in the right side mirror as he used a joystick to guide the arm that extended from the Florence sanitation truck to the awaiting garbage can.
Wagnon then used the equipment in the truck's cabin to lift the can over the truck so it could deposit trash.
"It was a cool experience," he said afterward. "The way it moves is different than I thought it would be. You have to go right when you want to move it forward."
Nearby, Alli Ford had just collected and deposited a large amount of dirt using a backhoe.
"It was really jerky inside it, but it actually was fun," she said.
Students from Florence, Mars Hill and Florence Christian schools spent the day learning about Florence government and its operations as part of the annual Youth In Government Day.
This was the 49th annual event, which is sponsored by the Florence Exchange Club.
The students spent several hours at a Florence City Council work session and meeting.
They had intriguing suggestions following the group sessions.
Georgia Erbe's group proposed changing the Florence Mall model to resemble something like Bridge Street Town Centre in Huntsville.
"It could feel more like a community-based place," Erbe said.
Lizzie Kelley and her group suggested uses such as apartments and community centers on lots where abandoned and condemned homes are located.
"We want places the community can come together and make it a better place, a prettier place," Kelley said.
Chandler Stephenson and his group suggested taking advantage of the Lauderdale County Agricultural Events Center when it is built on U.S. Highway 72. Stephenson said the development should include an arena for concerts and other events.
"It would favor the Shoals area as a whole," he said. "The concerts and events would help in getting new people to come to the Shoals and see what it's like."
Students also recommended recruiting more stores, improving downtown parking, having electric scooters available, and posting traffic cameras for drivers who go 60 mph and above on Veterans Drive.
