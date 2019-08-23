FLORENCE — Police arrested an escape suspect this morning following a high-speed pursuit that ended when the man exited his vehicle and left on foot, authorities said.
Police identified the man as Drew Bonner.
The chase began at approximately 7 a.m. with Bonner driving at speeds up to 100 mph for a brief time, Police Chief Ron Tyler said. He had been wanted on a third-degree escape charge.
Bonner drove to the bridge at Wilson Dam Road, where he left his vehicle and jumped to an area that drops off to a lower level, where he tried to hide, Tyler said.
Authorities found him and took him into custody about 7:40 a.m., the chief said.
