centerpiece top story High winds prompt warning, school closures By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer Mar 3, 2023 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SCHOOL CLOSURESHere is a list of schools which are closed today due to the possibility of severe weather:• Lauderdale County, Florence City, Tuscumbia City, Sheffield City, Muscle Shoals City and Shoals Christian.• Mars Hill Bible is out today because of the girls championship game, and Colbert County School will use today as an E-Learning day.• No information was made available by Covenant Christian, Riverhill or St. Joseph's Catholic schools as of 4 p.m. Thursday---FLORENCE — Forecasts of wind gusts as high as 50 to 60 mph throughout the day have closed many schools across the Shoals, and authorities caution that power outages are a serious possibility.A high wind warning is from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service."Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines," the warning states. "Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles."Winds will be out of the south at 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph, according to the weather service warning.In addition, a swiftly moving but powerful storm system is expected to cross through the Shoals this morning.Magee said the timing for the line of severe storms is 7 to 9 a.m. for northwest Alabama, but that has been trending slower, so it could be slightly later."These storms are going to be moving very rapidly," she said. "There will be 60 to 70 mph wind gusts and also a threat for tornadoes within this line."The good news for that storm is it will not last long."It's going to be very intense rainfall and intense wind gusts for 20 to 30 minutes and then it will have moved on at that point," she said.However, the high winds will continue after the system leaves, although they will shift from south to southwest."If I'm going to call attention to one specific thing it's going to be the non-storm winds," Magee said.For perspective on the 50 to 60 mph gusts, she said an F-0 tornado's minimum wind speed is 65 mph. 