centerpiece spotlight High winds result of 1 fatality, several damaged buildings By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer Mar 3, 2023 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now High winds lifted much of the roof off the Salvation Army Family Story in Sheffield Friday morning. No one inside the store was hurt at the time. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY] Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FLORENCE — High winds downed trees, caused power outages and resulted in at least one fatality today in the Shoals.Wind gusts surpassed 60 mph at times in the Shoals following a strong storm system that blew through this morning.Authorities said a man was killed in Lexington when a tree fell on him. His identity has not been released pending notification of family.In Sheffield, winds ripped away sheeting from the roof of the Salvation Army Family Store at the intersection of Hatch Boulevard and Jackson Highway, blowing sections into the busy intersection.Reports of downed trees have been frequent, with many coming at the hands of the strong winds that arrived after this morning's storm.In Florence, Veterans, Martin, Wildwood, Deibert and McFarland parks are closed today due multiple trees being down and the high winds.Most area schools were closed today due to the wind threat. The Lauderdale County Courthouse also closed.There also are numerous outages, including some that have traffic lights out. In those cases four-way intersections should be treated as four-way stop signs.More than 7,100 Florence Utility customers were without power as of 2:30 p.m.Authorities said power outages should be reported to your utilities provider, and not called in to 911.Winds gusted to 60 mph several times, with the highest that was officially recorded in the Shoals at 63 mph, according to National Weather Service data.Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency Director George Grabryan said a monitoring station downtown recorded a 65 mph wind gust. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. bernie.delinski@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5739. Twitter @TD_BDelinski Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meteorology Roads And Traffic Electricity Trade Botany Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMade with love: Big Man's BBQ owners add their personal touchAnthony FowlerFriday's prep roundup: Baugus' career high carries Wayne CountyLow bids submitted for replacement of I-65 welcome centerRenee HillTrowbridge's famed flavor will return4 escape duplex blaze in FlorenceSondra Lynelle Romans McCutchenFlorence cyclist dies after Monday crashBonnie Cherry Images Videos CommentedGeorge Lindsey UNA Film Festival recognizes Alabama filmmakers (1)A lasting impact: Troop 145 says scouting built character (1)US is struggling for its very soul (1)Wright reflects on 100 years of life (1)TVA: No plans to reopen Wilson Dam to the public (1)Liles' focus is his community (1)Leighton woman found with a stolen truck, $20K of tools (1)City approves over $33 million in bonds (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Will Alabama men’s basketball team win the SEC tournament championship? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.