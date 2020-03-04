FLORENCE — Incumbent Jon Hatton lost a razor-tight Lauderdale County superintendent race in the Republican Primary on Tuesday to challengers Jerry Hill and Gary Dan Williams, who will meet in the March 31 runoff.
Hill, who is principal at Brooks High School, led with 4,501 votes, with Williams, principal at Allen Thornton Career Technical Center in Lauderdale County, just behind at 4,432 votes. Hatton finished third with 4,268 votes. Scott Jones rounded out the four-candidate race with 2,193 votes.
The difference between Hill and Williams amounts to less than half of a percentage point.
"Between the three of us, that may be one of the closest races in Lauderdale County in years," Hill said. "You've got people checking boxes and giving numbers, but until you get the official results from the courthouse you never know."
Hill said he feels honored to receive the most votes in the race.
"This is something you can't do by yourself," he said. "I had hundreds of people helping me and I can't thank them enough. The goal was get in the runoff and we did that."
Williams was braced for anything heading into Tuesday.
"I didn't really know what to expect," he said. "I know I worked hard and that's all I could really go on."
Williams believes the county voters made a statement in the primary.
"The people have spoken and they're ready for change," he said. "I look forward to working hard the next few weeks and winning this thing."
Hatton was gracious in defeat, thanking everyone who supported him.
"I appreciate the folks who went out and voted on our behalf," he said.
Hatton said he will continue to work hard for the school system.
"We're proud to have the opportunity to work and serve the students of Lauderdale County schools," he said. "I want finish out the year strong and then be helpful to the one who comes in next."
Jones said he was pleased with his campaign, but disappointed in the finish.
"We won the boxes on the west end but didn't win them strong enough," he said. "And the east end turned out more votes. It's more heavily populated.
"We were a little disappointed in the city results," he said. "I thought we would do better in the city. But we had a good campaign, had some good support and met some new people. It was a positive campaign."
In the Lauderdale County Commission District 1 race, incumbent Roger Garner easily outdistanced challenger John Hargett, taking in 4,940 votes to 2,745 in the two-candidate race.
"I'm glad it's over," Garner said. "It's taxing."
He said he considers the solid win an indicator that people are pleased with the direction the county is going.
"We have a really good commission," Garner said. "There is a lot of diversity there and we work together well. There are a lot of good ideas."
The only other Lauderdale County race was Board of Education Place 5, where Ronnie Owens defeated Greg Michael by more than 14 percentage points, taking 5,587 votes to Michael's 4,205.
