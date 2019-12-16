FLORENCE — A local historian will give a presentation Thursday looking back at Lauderdale County's position as the Civil War neared.
Lee Freeman's discussion is titled, "A House Divided: The Civil War Comes to Lauderdale County."
The presentation is from 6-7:30 p.m. at Pope's Tavern and Museum, 203 Hermitage Drive.
Freeman's talk is among a 10-part series of discussions called the Pope's Tavern Speaker Series. The series started this month and continues through June.
It focuses on Florence's history from its settlement through the Civil War.
Pope's Tavern is a fitting location for the series, with a rich history that ranges from being a stagecoach stop to a Civil War hospital for soldiers.
