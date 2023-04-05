FLORENCE — The city is looking for homeowners who want to take part in the renewal of a program to have historical plaques placed on their homes.
City Historian Billy Ray Warren said orders are being accepted for plaques for homes and other buildings in the city and Lauderdale County that are eligible.
A structure must be at least 50 years old and must not have had its street-side façade significantly altered, Warren said.
He said plaques only will be produced in lots of 50 or more. The cost is $100 each.
"Therefore, when as many as 50 have been ordered, the company will go to press," Warren said. "Then the orders for the next batch will begin."
He said this is a project by Heritage Preservation Inc., a local non-profit organization whose central purpose is to promote the preservation of historic structures, sites and documents in Florence and Lauderdale County.
"These (plaques) haven’t been available for some time," Warren said.
He said the original plaques were created by a Florence company, Dixie Signs and Decals, in the 1980s.
Many homes still have those plaques today, but Warren said a second batch was done by a different company, and that batch did not last like the one Dixie Signs produced. So, when Heritage Preservation decided to renew the program this year, the group selected Dixie so they'll know the signs will last.
Chuck and Michelle Hyde are among residents whose home still has the original plaque. Their 520 N. Walnut St. home was built in 1899 and is the oldest on Walnut Street.
They bought the home in 2005 and moved to it in 2012 after renovating it. The home is called the Price Homestead, after the family that built it.
Michelle Hyde said they are only the third family to live in the home, which is said to be the first in Florence to have a residential telephone.
Chuck Hyde believes the renewed plaque program will be popular.
"So many people have been trying to find one," he said. "There are so many neighborhoods in Florence that qualify as historic."
To receive an application for ordering a plaque, or replacing an existing one, call Warren at 256-718-5020, or send an email tobrwarren@florenceal.org
