SHEFFIELD — The still stately brick structure at 501 Alabama Ave., the city's original chamber of commerce building dating back to 1919, is undergoing some preservation work, according to owners Tom and Pam Minetree.
The Sheffield couple said when they purchased the building, they didn't have definite plans for it. It is currently being re-roofed.
According to Tom Minetree, the building's storied history includes its use for entertaining the likes of Henry Ford when he visited the area, and as a ballroom where, during World War II, USO dances were held on the 3,200 square foot top floor.
It has also been used as a boilermaker facility and was said to have once provided lodging for Lynard Skynard.
In more recent times, it has been a meeting place for a local church and housed Minetree's legal offices.
"They don't build like this anymore," Minetreee said. "It's actually in pretty good shape inside with lots of tiger oak millwork."
He said the options for the building are open, but it will be of benefit to the city.
"I think we're wide open with (options) and with Inspiration Landing taking off, I see big things happening in Sheffield," he said.
