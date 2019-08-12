The Florence Historical Board is hosting a question-and-answer session today regarding the board's role in design review for changes to homes and businesses in the city's historic districts, officials said.
The free event starts at 5 p.m. in the Florence City Hall Auditorium.
The board provides information about events, people and structures that were important in the development of the city, according to the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism office.
Among activities the board conducts are: installing and maintaining historic markers; overseeing residential and commercial projects in the historic districts; and supervising the Cemetery Rehabilitation Committee, according to the office.
Today's meeting is an opportunity to ask about the process of seeking changes to structures in the city's 10 historic districts, according to the office.
Anyone needing informationcan send an email to board Chairman Brian Murphy at bmurphy@florenceal.org.
