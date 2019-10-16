Local historian and author John McWilliams will lead a pair of "History and Haunts Strolls" through downtown Tuscumbia on Oct. 28-29.
The free, 90-minute walks will begin at 6 p.m. both days at ColdWater Books, 101 W. Sixth St.
The walks are organized by the Colbert County Tourism and Convention Bureau.
For details, call 256-383-0783.
