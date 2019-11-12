FLORENCE — Project Say Something and Project Threadways will host a history harvest program on "Shoals Black History: Cotton and Cloth" at 1 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library.
The public is invited to bring stories, photographs and artifacts related to cotton and cloth production in the Shoals to the library for a time of sharing and preserving the information.
Photos and artifacts will be scanned and stories recorded. All items will be immediately returned to owners. The information will be made available on the group's database at shoalsblackhistory.omeka.net/.
The two organizations are joining forces to successfully record the African American history of cotton and textiles in the Shoals.
