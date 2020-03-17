FLORENCE — Florence Mayor Steve Holt said he is seeking a second term in office with some very particular goals to bring to fruition.
The municipal election is Aug. 25.
Holt said he feels blessed to have accomplished so much in his first term, but admits there's more to be done.
High atop his list of priorities is availability of band width, expansion of wireless technology, paving and more job development.
"I want a second term to accomplish some things that haven't gotten done," Holt said. "The city has issued 400 new business licenses with 2,261 new jobs."
Holt noted there was an unemployment rate of 7.3% in Florence when he took over in November 2016. Today that rate is 2.8%.
"It's the lowest unemployment that research has recorded," he said. "In the next term, I intend to maintain and continue this momentum for jobs."
Holt said that relentless pursuit of business investments and jobs has been his priority. "When I ran for mayor I promised we weren't going to wait for the phone to ring, and we haven't."
He said he took a hard look at the city's assets, the projects that needed to be completed, the jobs that needed to be created, and made decisions in the city's best interests.
Holt highlighted some specific accomplishments including the creation of the city's new senior center at the former Florence Country Club, the new animal services building, two new firetrucks, and renovation of city museums and fire stations. "We're working on getting Veterans Park rehabbed."
Holt lists among his greatest challenges the growth in homelessness in Florence saying there seems to be no answers nationwide.
"There are people who are passionate about helping the homeless population any way possible, and people just as passionate the other way. We have agencies doing tremendous work to help these folks.
"It's almost an impossible balance, yet it must be addressed," he said.
