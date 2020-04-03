FLORENCE — Mayor Steve Holt issued a plea on social media Thursday to help flatten the COVID-19 curve.
"We really, really need your help," he said during a 12-minute Facebook video. "We need your leadership. We need your participation. We need you to be as serious as you can be as an individual and as a family, wherever you are. This is serious."
The mayor mentioned a social distancing map created by Unacast, a company that studies mobility data. The company also has a scoreboard that grades each county. Lauderdale County received a "C." Colbert County received a "D-."
Holt challenged residents to do better, saying, "'C' is a good grade but it's an average grade. It's the worst of the best and the best of the worst."
He said North Alabama Medical Center is taking steps amid the pandemic.
"As of right now, North Alabama Medical Center is essentially on complete lock down," Holt said. "They do have security guards there. Essentially, that means that even EMS providers will not be able to take a patient into the hospital. They will be met at the emergency room door by hospital staff. It also means all the hospital staff are wearing surgical masks."
The mayor commended businesses and manufacturers that are practicing social distancing, and singled out Home Depot as an example. The store limits the amount of customers who can be inside the business at once and has 6-foot distance markers around cash registers.
At the same time, he chided companies that are not taking actions to protect the customers and employees.
