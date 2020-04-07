FLORENCE — Mayor Steve Holt has taken to social media in an effort to drive home the important role each individual and business plays in flattening the COVID-19 curve.
During a 12-minute Facebook video, Holt also commended Florence businesses for taking responsibility in their roles and, without mentioning names, scolded businesses that are not doing so.
Holt's main message is a plea to residents.
"We really really need your help," he said. "We need your leadership. We need your participation. We need you to be as serious as you can be as an individual and as a family, wherever you are. This is serious."
The mayor mentioned a social distancing map created by Unacast, a company that studies mobility data. The company also has a scoreboard that grades each county.
Lauderdale County received a C. Colbert County received a D-.
Holt challenged residents to do better, saying, "C is a good grade but it's an average grade. It's the worst of the best and the best of the worst."
He emphasized the importance of avoiding congregating.
"Do not get in groups," Holt said. "Children and kids especially, stay out of groups. School's out, and I know you're bored and there's things you want to do. Please don't congregate in other people's houses. Adults, too.
"As much as I know how to say it, this is serous. It's up to us. It's up to you, it's up to me, to protect. We cannot keep on this course."
He said North Alabama Medical Center is taking steps, as well.
"As of right now North Alabama Medical Center is essentially on complete lockdown," Holt said. "They do have security guards there. Essentially, that means that even EMS providers will not be able to take a patient into the hospital. They will be met at the emergency room door by hospital staff. It also means all the hospital staff are wearing surgical masks."
Holt said he has been asked about curfews, but since restaurants and bars are closed, there is not much activity late at night.
"We have monitored, the Police Department has monitored ... and after 10 p.m. our traffic has gone to almost nothing, and that essentially is when the curfew would begin," he said. "At this point we have not determined that there is a need for a curfew. That may change, but at this point we have not done that."
The mayor commended businesses and manufacturers that are practicing social distancing.
"And for those large stores that are open, I'll ask you as nicely as I know how: You'd better start self-managing and self-monitoring your customers and put a limit on them and make sure you're enforcing that 6-foot distance, not only to the businesses but to the families."
He also asked families to have one person go to grocery stores and other stores, rather than bringing in the whole family.
"These are the things we have to do to curtail this," Holt said. "We can self-manage this, and I'm asking you to.
"If you're not taking it seriously, let me get your attention. Take it seriously. This is as serious as anything I have encountered in my lifetime. If you're not taking it seriously you may be the one who pays the consequences, and you may be the one who infects other people when you get it.
"This is not a vacation. This is not intended to be a vacation. This is a time to be serious."
