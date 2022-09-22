UNA HOMECOMING EVENTS

Today

• 7 p.m. — UNA-Lipscomb soccer, Bill Jones Athletic Complex

• 9 p.m. — UNA Homecoming pep rally 9 p.m., Bill Jones Athletic Complex

Friday

• 9 a.m. — Jack Karnes Memorial Golf Tournament, Cypress Lakes Golf Course

• 6-9 p.m. — UNA Homecoming Alumni Celebration, Marriott Shoals Conference Center

Saturday

• 8 a.m. — SGA Past Officers Breakfast, Guillot University Center Loft

• 9 a.m. — North Alabama Athletics Hall of Fame Ceremony, GUC Performance Center

• 11 a.m.-2 p.m. — Cole Honors College Reunion, Boiler Room/Stricklin Hotel on Court Street

• 11:30 a.m. — UNA Homecoming Parade, downtown

• 12:30 p.m. — UNA Lunch on the Lawn – Alumni and Friends, Rogers Hall

• 3 p.m. — UNA Homecoming Tailgate with the Lions, Spirit Hill at Braly Stadium

• 3:45 p.m. — UNA Lion Walk, Spirit Hill at Braly Stadium

• 5:30 p.m. — UNA Homecoming Pre-Game Show

• 6 p.m. — North Alabama vs. Tarleton State kickoff

Sunday

• 1 pm. — North Alabama soccer vs Austin Peay, Bill Jones Athletic Complex

FLORENCE — It's already been a busy homecoming week at the University of North Alabama, and a long list of events still remain, including tonight's pep rally ahead of Saturday's game.

