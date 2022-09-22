FLORENCE — It's already been a busy homecoming week at the University of North Alabama, and a long list of events still remain, including tonight's pep rally ahead of Saturday's game.
Homecoming week continues to roar at UNA
- By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer
UNA HOMECOMING EVENTS
Today
• 7 p.m. — UNA-Lipscomb soccer, Bill Jones Athletic Complex
• 9 p.m. — UNA Homecoming pep rally 9 p.m., Bill Jones Athletic Complex
Friday
• 9 a.m. — Jack Karnes Memorial Golf Tournament, Cypress Lakes Golf Course
• 6-9 p.m. — UNA Homecoming Alumni Celebration, Marriott Shoals Conference Center
Saturday
• 8 a.m. — SGA Past Officers Breakfast, Guillot University Center Loft
• 9 a.m. — North Alabama Athletics Hall of Fame Ceremony, GUC Performance Center
• 11 a.m.-2 p.m. — Cole Honors College Reunion, Boiler Room/Stricklin Hotel on Court Street
• 11:30 a.m. — UNA Homecoming Parade, downtown
• 12:30 p.m. — UNA Lunch on the Lawn – Alumni and Friends, Rogers Hall
• 3 p.m. — UNA Homecoming Tailgate with the Lions, Spirit Hill at Braly Stadium
• 3:45 p.m. — UNA Lion Walk, Spirit Hill at Braly Stadium
• 5:30 p.m. — UNA Homecoming Pre-Game Show
• 6 p.m. — North Alabama vs. Tarleton State kickoff
Sunday
• 1 pm. — North Alabama soccer vs Austin Peay, Bill Jones Athletic Complex
