FLORENCE — Members of the local homeless population are taking temporary shelter in tents at Veterans Park amid the coronavirus pandemic after the city agreed to a proposal from three local agencies.
The city approved the proposal, which states anyone wanting to stay in a tent overnight must be at the park by 8 p.m.
Ashley Smith, executive director of the Homeless Care Council of Northwest Alabama, said Room in the Inn's Krista Manchester, the Sunrise Center's Courtney McKinnon and Kimberly Jackson of Crossroads came up with the idea for the program, which runs through April 9.
"They proposed it to the Homeless Care Council so we could work it out with the city," Smith said. "They put a lot of thought and hard work into it. The main idea is to provide a safe location for our homeless population where they can be in a quarantine area during this time."
The tents are provided by the agencies and others in the community, officials said.
The city has a garbage bin available and has portable toilets in place. Hand sanitizer is provided.
Mayor Steve Holt said COVID-19 has forced churches to close, which has resulted in Room in the Inn having to close its season earlier this year. Churches house homeless residents through the program during the cold-weather season.
"Since they had to close early, this is a way for the city to assist for a couple of weeks," Holt said. "Room in the Inn has provided tents and made the campground viable for them for two weeks."
The three supporting agencies have a coordinated effort to provide food, and Crossroads is providing transportation to and from the campground.
Approximately 20 tents were at the park Monday. Charles Barnett is among people staying in them.
"They say we've got two weeks to try it out," Barnett said.
The 54-year-old said he was forced from his home in Sheffield because it does not have electricity. He gets a disability check, but it provides only about $400 a month. He has cancer and pancreatitis.
"There's about two to three people at each tent," Barnett said.
He refers to himself as "the mayor of Tent City" and frequently goes tent to tent to check on everyone.
"I help take care of people, and if they can't get help I find it for them," Barnett said.
Neither Barnett nor other members of the homeless population know what the future holds. He said they "keep getting pushed from spot to spot to spot" and now have to worry about the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have to beg, borrow and practically steal to get whatever we can," Barnett said. "Now this happens, and this is where we're at."
Another man staying in a tent said he lost everything due to medical costs associated with cancer treatments.
"I've worked all my life and now here I am," he said.
Smith said Room in the Inn was able to get approximately $1,000 worth of tents donated for the program.
She said Jackson goes there every morning and picks up anyone who wants to come to her day center so they can get a meal and shower, and drops them off at the park that afternoon.
Edgemont United Methodist Church and Room at the Table are providing to-go meals. They also are working with volunteers to have water dropped off at the park every day, Smith said.
She said Mayor Steve Holt and City Council members have been helpful throughout the process and have been checking in with her to see how things are going.
Smith said anyone interested in providing water drop-offs or help out any other way may send her an email at hccnwal@gmail.com.
