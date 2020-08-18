FLORENCE — Police continue to investigate the death of a 3-year-old boy and are reaching out to the public to ask for assistance.
The investigation into the death of Kaiden Garner changed from a heat-related death investigation to a homicide investigation when authorities found trauma to the child's body.
Kaiden was brought into North Alabama Medical Center, and police responded to a call to the hospital regarding the child's death at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday, Florence Police Lt. Wesley Gargis said.
Initially, it was believed Kaiden's death could have been from heat exposure, Gargis said.
"Since that time, detectives have confirmed that Kaiden’s death was not in fact related to any type of injury caused by an exposure to heat," he said. "Based on the evidence gathered thus far, and statements made, we now consider this to be an active investigation into the homicide of 3-year-old Kaiden Garner. Preliminary autopsy reports show that Kaiden's death resulted from blunt force trauma."
He said Kaiden was taken to the hospital by ambulance from the 1300 block of Carver Circle.
"Our investigation to this point has confirmed that Kaiden was visiting with his father in the days leading up to his death," Gargis said. "Witnesses have confirmed that Kaiden, his father and others were in the area of the 1300 block of Carver Circle on the night of his death. This area is a common gathering place for members of the community and it is believed that other members of our community may have been in the area and may have important information to our ongoing investigation. The community's assistance is critical to this investigation. Our hope is that the community will understand the gravity of this case and do the right thing in coming forward and speaking with our detectives."
Gargis added, "We need our community to be alarmed and frustrated at the killing of a 3-year-old child. And we need you to be willing to come forward with any information that may help our investigation. Kaiden deserves justice."
Police Chief Ron Tyler said Monday no arrests have been made, but authorities are hopeful that someone will come forward with information, especially considering the age of the victim.
"There are situations when there's an adult victim when people choose not to come forward, but we hope when there's a 3-year-old someone will come forward," Tyler said.
He said those offering tips can remain anonymous.
Anyone with information may call Detective Bill White at 256-760-6595, the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610, or Shoals Area CrimeStoppers at 256-386-8685.
Information also can be texted using the Police Department's Text-A-Tip at 274637 using keyword FPDTIP, plus your message.
