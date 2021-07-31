Hudson.jpg.jpg

Jennifer Hudson, who plays Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic "Respect," poses recently in front of FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals. [JENNIFER HUDSON]

MUSCLE SHOALS — Muscle Shoals music legends David Hood and Spooner Oldham are scheduled to appear on an episode of CBS Sunday Morning with Academy award and Grammy award-winning artist Jennifer Hudson, who plays Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic "Respect."

