Excitement was in the air at two local high schools Thursday as two sets of Tigers hope to bring state championships back to the Shoals today.
The Lauderdale County Tigers boys team and Deshler Tigers girls team play in state championship games this afternoon at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.
Both teams hope for the coveted "Blue Map," which refers to the blue trophy in the shape of Alabama that goes to the title winner.
Led by Coach Mark Newton, the Rogersville-based Lauderdale County Tigers play Pike County at 2:15 p.m. for the Class 3A state title.
They defeated Hale County 63-41 on Tuesday to advance to the finals.
Led by Coach Jana Killen, the Tuscumbia-based Deshler Tigers play Anniston at 4 p.m. for the Class 4A state title.
They defeated Sumter Central 64-52 on Tuesday to advance to the finals.
Both teams were treated to "Tiger Walks" on Thursday, during which students and teachers lined the halls to cheer them on as they prepared to leave for Birmingham.
It's been another banner year for Shoals high school basketball with the Mars Hill and Lauderdale County girls teams and Red Bay and Brooks boys teams advancing to the state semifinals.
