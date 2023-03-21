MUSCLE SHOALS — A man with a history of theft-related arrests faces multiple charges connected to string of vehicle break-ins, police said.
Anthony Keith Hollins, 49, whose last known address is in Hope Hull, is charged with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and two counts of first-degree theft of property, police said.
He remained in the Colbert County Jail on Monday with bond set at $15,500, according to a jail spokeswoman.
According to a social media post from the Muscle Shoals Police Department, police had received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins around the Center Point subdivision Thursday and Friday.
"Multiple citizens provided home security footage of the incidents which appeared to depict the same individual committing the crimes," the post stated. "Efforts to identify the individual quickly began and were successful."
Detectives found Hollins at approximately 2:45 p.m. Friday outside of a business near the intersection of Avalon and Harding avenues, police said.
"Efforts to approach and detain the individual were then made by detectives and nearby officers," the post stated. "Upon being signaled to stop his vehicle, the individual fled. A brief pursuit began and ended approximately five minutes later near Southgate Mall. The individual was taken into custody without any further incident. It was discovered that the vehicle the individual was operating to flee officers had previously been reported as stolen to the Sheffield Police Department."
Hollins has numerous convictions in Alabama, including multiple counts each of breaking and entering a vehicle, first-, second- and third-degree theft of property, third-degree forgery, and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, according to court records.
