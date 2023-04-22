MUSCLE SHOALS — A miniature horse turned over to Colbert Animal Services will return home as soon as the more than $2,000 in veterinary and boarding fees have been paid.
On Friday, Colbert Animal Services board members heard from the horse's owners and Colbert County Animal Services Director Corey Speegle, who said the animal was signed over to animal services in January.
Danny Smith, who owns the property where the horse was being kept, argued that animal control was not invited onto his property.
Bodycam video showed Speegle talking to Angela Qualls, the owner of the horse, at Smith's residence, and walking through the house briefly to get to the barn where the horse was being kept.
Speegle said he was responding to a call the animal was injured and may have been bitten by pit bull dogs that lived at a neighboring residence.
He said a veterinarian determined the horse had not been bitten, but was suffering from a tumor that had begun to bleed.
Speegle said he recommended the horse be seen by a vet, but Smith said he could take care of it himself. Eventually, Qualls agreed to sign the horse over to animal services.
During Friday's board meeting, Chairwoman Tori Bailey produced a document indicting the horse was signed over to animal control.
The bodycam video showed Speegle photographing the horse's injuries and conferring with a veterinarian over the phone.
Speegle said the horse was taken to a local equine rescue shelter where it received treatment.
The issue concluded after Qualls agreed to pay $1,650 to the equine rescue shelter for boarding the horse and $498 in veterinary bills.
Once the feels are paid, Speegle said the horse will be returned to Smith's property, where two other miniature horses are kept.
Qualls said she just wanted to get her horse back.
