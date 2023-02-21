SHEFFIELD — Officials at Helen Keller Hospital say the COVID picture looks much different this year heading into March than it did last year.
"We're not seeing our numbers go to zero like we were this time last year," said Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan, referring to the fact that the hospital continues to hover around five or six inpatients.
"They're not trailing off, and that's a concern."
North Alabama Medical Center currently has 10 COVID inpatients and Shoals Hospital has two.
The state's positivity rate is at 10.4%, but Colbert and Lauderdale counties are both above that at 12.8% and 13.6%, respectively.
Community transmission levels have remained at the highest level throughout most of the state with all of north Alabama on level red with the exception of Lawrence County, which is on orange, meaning substantial.
Only Greene County is in the low transmission category.
Buchanan said Colbert County's most recent report shows 128 COVID cases per 100,000 for the past seven-day reporting period.
In February 2022, that case number was at 96.
"That's a pretty significant uptick, and last year we're didn't have the luxury of widespread home tests, so the numbers were from tests in clinics and hospitals," Buchanan said. "Many cases are mild and treated at home and those aren't reported in these numbers."
The Alabama Department of Public Health is encouraging all Alabamians to get up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations as a new subvariant, Omicron XBB.1.5, is emerging and overtaking other Omicron subvariants that were dominant in the fall.
Dr. Wes Stubblefield, district medical officer with ADPH said the new COVID strain accounts for about 40% of cases in the U.S. and is now the main subvariant in the U.S.
He said it's concerning that only one-third of Americans 65 and older are up to date with COVID-19 vaccine and boosters.
"The best protection for children and adults ages 6 months and older is to be vaccinated with the vaccine and booster," he said.
At this point, Stubblefield said XBB.1.5 is not known to be more severe than other variants, and vaccination helps prevent serious illness and hospitalization.
Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 has treatment available now, which wasn't the case a year ago. That treatment can reduce the chances of hospitalization or death, but must be started within days after the first symptoms develop, according to ADPH officials.
Buchanan said high-risk individuals should take precautions to steer clear of exposure.
"We're treating some extremely high-risk individuals for other issues and they're incidentally positive for COVID, which complicates their treatment," he said. "It's mostly those who are compromised being really sick."
While flu has also been prevalent since the fall, Buchanan said it's important to distinguish the two as very different viruses.
"We aren't seeing deaths from flu where it was incidentally found but we are seeing deaths from COVID," he said.
