North Alabama Medical Center's Chief Executive Officer Russell Pigg said his facility is definitely seeing more COVID-19 patients now, but personnel has learned a great deal since mid-March regarding how to care for them.
Pigg would not release numbers on the cases treated at North Alabama Medical Center (NAMC), deferring to the Alabama Department of Public Health, but said he couldn't be more proud of the care given those patients by the nurses, physicians and respiratory therapists. NAMC is in Florence, in Lauderdale County.
"I haven't looked at the state numbers all that much but we communicate with the state daily giving them data," Pigg said.
"Directionally we're busier now than a few months back with COVID. We're a large hospital, so the COVID-19 (cases) are a small percentage of our daily focus."
The Alabama Department of Public Health continues to update COVID-19 statistics daily, by county, through its surveillance/dashboard.
As of Monday there was a reported total of 496 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lauderdale County, with the number having risen by 200 cases in the last two weeks.
In Colbert County, that number was 408 positive cases, with a 107 case increase in 14 days. Each county reports six deaths.
Pigg said he hasn't focused on patient demographics, such as age or gender most affected by COVID.
In Sheffield, Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan did share demographics and said patients are younger now than when the pandemic hit in March. Then, they were predominantly age 70 and older. For the past several weeks, that trend has changed, and patients are mainly in their 50s and 60s.
"Our patients have definitely gotten younger as time has gone on and they're coming from all over, really – Lauderdale, Lawrence, Winston and Franklin counties – even from out of state," he said. "We've decided this is not the time to relax any of our restrictions."
Buchanan said he'll continue releasing information regarding COVID cases, just as "I'm going to continue urging people to wear masks and socially distance."
Currently, he said he is concerned about potential growth the next two weeks following the July 4th holiday.
Pigg said he wouldn't categorize increased COVID cases as seeing an uptick following the Memorial Day holiday and he won't regarding the July 4th holiday, adding "we're just seeing more COVID patients period."
He said he wants to send the message to the community that patients with all other medical needs are being taken care of at NAMC as well as COVID patients, and people shouldn't delay hospital care for fear of COVID exposure.
He explained that the hospital's COVID patients are treated in a separate unit of the hospital, and visitors don't go to that area.
"Everyone coming into the hospital is screened, has their temperature checked and is asked a list of questions," he said. "All our employees are also screened when they come into the hospital and we're monitoring employees closely. Employees are wearing masks and washing their hands often because for the foreseeable future, COVID is going to be around."
As for hospital visitation, Pigg said there remains a one-support-person policy in place but only with non-COVID patients.
Those patients having elective surgeries are also being COVID tested prior to their procedures. Keller has the same testing procedure in place and likewise allows only one caregiver with a (non-COVID) patient around the clock.
Both hospital leaders say their employees have a good handle on treating COVID-19 cases and haven't yet been at a level with an unmanageable number of cases.
Seeing as test results take several days, do the candidates for elective surgery go home to 100% isolate themselves? If not, doesn't that deem the testing useless? A virus could be contracted in those days otherwise.
