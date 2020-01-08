RUSSELLVILLE — The recent affiliation between Russellville Hospital and Huntsville Hospital Health System means a variety of shared services and cost savings, but it's not to be confused with the same agreement Huntsville has with Helen Keller Hospital, officials say.
Russellville Hospital's newly acquired nonprofit status called for an update to a four-year old strategic affiliation agreement, according to Huntsville Hospital Health System CEO David Spillers.
"They're a standalone 501c3 and we're just helping them survive a very difficult environment," Spillers said. "It's not a financial deal, and we're not responsible for Russellville Hospital like we are Helen Keller Hospital."
Still, Russellville Hospital and Helen Keller Hospital may take advantage of the close proximity to share some services, Spillers said. For example, the two hospitals have shared a cardiologist in the past and may do more of that in the future.
Russellville Hospital could realize some cost savings in areas such as access to joint purchasing options, physician recruitment, and more options for patient care with specialty physician services.
Spillers said Russellville Hospital will continue to operate autonomously, and Huntsville Hospital will offer the strategic services that Russellville doesn't have the critical mass to provide.
Peer group meetings, which include personnel from Russellville Hospital and Helen Keller Hospital, will continue to be held, allowing idea and information exchange.
"There's a sibling-type relationship in place here, and the fact that we work together and talk, allows us to find the economy of scale for Keller to work with Russellville," Spillers said.
Russellville Hospital officials did not respond to the TimesDaily's questions regarding the affiliation, deferring comment to Huntsville Hospital Health System officials.
Russellville Hospital's CEO, Christine Stewart, said in a previous written statement that the affiliation will strengthen ties to meet increasing health care challenges, especially those facing small rural hospitals.
