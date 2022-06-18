FLORENCE — If you have a dirty dog, Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services is hosting its Hot Diggity Dawg dog washing event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. today.
Hot Diggity Dawg wash is today
By Russ Corey Staff Writer
