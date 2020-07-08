SHEFFIELD — Randa Hovater said her background in marketing and communications, combined with her technology expertise and passion for continued growth, qualifies her to be the city's next District 5 representative.
Municipal elections are Aug. 25.
Incumbent Steve Stanley is not seeking re-election.
Hovater, 26, is the manager of Media Relations for Florence Tourism.
"With my marketing and communications background, I bring a lot of new ideas to the table," she said.
"I have such a passion for Sheffield and its potential. The quality of life we have here is a gem, and with infrastructure much improved now, having someone who is tourism minded would be a big advantage."
Hovater said drawing more people into Sheffield without damaging the integrity of neighborhoods is a goal.
"I'd certainly use my skills in marketing a destination to recruit new businesses, and work towards filling some of our empty buildings downtown," she said.
"Also, with our cities being so close together in the Shoals, I believe we do ourselves an injustice when we don't work together," she said. "Striking a balance in our city is important, whereby we make sure life is still enjoyable while things are still moving and shaking in the background."
Among her short list of focal areas, Hovater stressed the importance of providing an open, accessible relationship with the mayor and city officials while being a voice for District 5.
She said fiscal responsibility is paramount, which includes ensuring roads in her district are high on the priority list of the city's paving schedule.
She said the continual restoration of the Village School building requires an effort to see that grants are sought and obtained. She said she thinks the facility is a treasure not only for District 5 but for the city.
"That building has always been a passion of mine and the goal now is to preserve it with the end goal to have it enjoyed by all," Hovater said.
She listed the cleanup of Rivermont Park and maintenance of facilities there as another area that would have her attention.
She said she won't lose sight of the importance of addressing the most basic, yet important issues to residents.
"I'll work with law enforcement to address residents' concerns about the problems of speeding and unsafe drivers," she said. "We all want a safe and prosperous city."
