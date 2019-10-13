FLORENCE — Nearly $40,000 in renovation work is set to start at the old radio repair shop next to Pope's Tavern.
The City Council this month approved a $39,499 contract with Mike O'Steen Contractors for various renovations to the 81-year-old Hughes Building.
The project involves work on the roofing system, miscellaneous carpentry, painting, electrical, masonry, drywall, waterproofing, a heating and air-conditioning wall unit, storefront glass and debris removal, according to the contract.
Pope's Tavern Curator Brian Murphy said the structure will be used as an extension of the tavern attraction at Hermitage Drive and North Seminary Street.
Murphy said the influence of cotton will be a theme at the approximately 300-square-foot building since it played a major role locally in the early days of the community.
"It's going to be an interpretive center," he said. "It's a small space but we're going to try to make it as interactive as possible."
The building was occupied into the 1990s but has since been vacant, and officials decided it would be a natural addition to the tavern.
"It'll be the interpretation of cotton and how that led to the Civil War," said Libby Jordan, arts and museums superintendent for the city. "We're really excited about it. The contract has been signed so we're going to work right away on it and hope to have it finished by the end of the year."
Murphy said the main entrance will be in the back of the building, which is on the grounds of the tavern. A handicap-accessible entrance will be in the front.
The building has a storied history, having been an inn and stagecoach stop and being utilized as a hospital during the Civil War.
"This is a way to take some of the things are are really integral to the story and spread them out," Murphy said. "Since cotton is such a huge part of the story, we are glad to do that.
"We're heavy on reading and interpretation in the main building and this will be more available for hands-on use."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.