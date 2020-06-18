MUSCLE SHOALS — Waylon Huguley believes his experience in city government, along with his desire to see growth in Muscle Shoals, qualifies him to be the next Place 4 representative on the Muscle Shoals City Council.
Municipal elections will be held Aug. 25.
The Place 4 seat is currently held by Ken Sockwell, who is seeking re-election.
Huguley, 49, is a lifelong Shoals resident, having lived in Muscle Shoals the past six years.
Married with one child who attends Muscle Shoals High School, Huguley is employed by Certified Alarm as an operations supervisor.
His previous council experience spans 12 years in Sheffield, where he served three terms from 2000 to 2012.
"I have a proven track record and will offer a common sense approach to government in Muscle Shoals," he said.
"I've been attending Muscle Shoals City Council meetings for 2 1/2 years now, and have stayed abreast of what's going on. I'm certified through the Alabama League of Municipalities, holding basic and advanced elected official certifications."
Huguley currently represents State House Dist. 3 on the Colbert County Community Development Commission.
He said the position of city councilman is a full-time job, if done right, and he has the time to dedicate to service.
"It's important to have short and long-term plans for growth for the city and it's paramount that we alleviate the flooding issue by being proactive, not just reactive," he said. "We need to plan better to make that happen."
He said other pressing projects include the improvement of infrastructure along Wilson Dam Highway, an ever-growing main thoroughfare in the city.
"We're a hidden gem because we're not on the beaten path," he said. "Muscle Shoals is a destination, despite the fact that you have to be coming here to get here. People are coming here, discovering all there is to offer and they're staying."
He refers to his past experience, including the his role with the 2003 leadership group that helped bring the RSA project to the Shoals with the Marriott property's location in Florence and the Robert Trent Jones golf course in Colbert County.
More specifically to Sheffield, he said he worked to secure more than $2 million in streetscape grants that provided revitalization to the city's downtown.
"I know how to get things done and I understand that government never moves as quickly as we'd like, but it's a matter of staying after it and projects will come to fruition," he said.
He said he'll also be an advocate of the city's school system to keep it performing on the highest level and is a proponent of open communication. Likewise he promises to always advocate for city employees.
"They are the ambassadors of the city and I have a track record of working to provide them with what they need," Huguley said. "I grew up a police officer's kid and eating on that city check, so I had a little different perspective. I'm always going to be a liaison for public safety on every front."
