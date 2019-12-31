FLORENCE — The "Plunge into the New Year" started with a handful of friends. In 2017, it became a public event and grew to 18 plungers. It doubled to 36 plungers among a crowd of 100 for New Year's Day 2018.
Organizer Josh Miles didn't expect what he witnessed on New Year's Day 2019, when about 300 people showed up either to plunge or support the cause.
"We were expecting maybe 120," Miles said. "We never got a good count, but we know it was close to 300 people. There were so many people we weren't able to count how many went in, but it was a lot."
Milies expects a large turnout again Wednesday for the New Year's Day 2020 event, which starts at 1 p.m. at the McFarland Park Beach. It is free and everyone is invited to go in the water, or watch and support the event.
Last year, the plunge was moved to a boat launch at Florence Harbor Marina due to flooded conditions at the beach, but Miles said it returns to the beach this year, which provides much more room.
"It is so much easier to do it at the beach, so that's the plan," he said. "It looks like we're going to have a pretty day for it, too."
The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high near 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Miles said the plunge is a unique experience and carries a fun and loving atmosphere every year. But there is much more to it than a winter dip into the Tennessee River.
"If they get in that's good, but it doesn't bother us a bit if they don't," he said. "We just want people to get together so we can talk to them, and so they can get together a little and enjoy that fellowship. Getting in the water is just a ploy to get them there."
Miles, a Lauderdale County resident and U.S. Marines Corps veteran, said the event started when he and two friends jumped into the Tennessee River on New Year's Day as a homage to two fellow Marines who had lost their lives to suicide. That is why the themes of suicide awareness and the plight that many veterans endure are connected to the annual plunge.
Before leading the plungers into the river, Miles talks to the crowd about suicide awareness and stresses the importance of loving one another.
As he put it last year, "If nobody has told you they love you today, know that I love you."
In fact, Miles said counselors and ministers have volunteered to be on hand this year if anyone needs to talk with them.
He said plungers and well-wishers at the event frequently comment about the sense of love they feel among the crowd.
"There's definitely something in the air," Miles said. "I think it's God at work. It's good to see that many people together, smiling and laughing and setting everything aside for a few minutes.
"If we can raise awareness at the same time, that'll be good."
