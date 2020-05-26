MUSCLE SHOALS — Scott Hunter says he is pursuing the Place 3 city council seat because of what he calls "boundless opportunities ahead" for the city.
Hunter, 50, is a lifelong resident of Muscle Shoals and a 1989 graduate of Muscle Shoals High School. He is employed with the Tennessee Valley Authority through IBEW Local No. 558, Sheffield, and serves as vice president.
"My primarily motivation is to serve the public interests for our community with integrity and with a broader vision of what is in the interests of the overall community now and in the future," Hunter said. "I plan on being transparent and approachable while being a good steward with taxpayers money."
Hunter said Muscle Shoals is primed for opportunities, such as new business and industry.
"One of the largest automotive plants in the world is being built in Huntsville and I would like for us to have the opportunity to have spin-off manufacturing jobs associated with that industry here in our city," Hunter said. "This could create good stable paying jobs."
Hunter listed other areas of growth needed in the city, and said he'd like to see more citizen involvement.
"Our city needs to move forward with technology by live streaming monthly meetings, along with more online information available to them. We need to keep our citizens up-to-date on a daily basis; currently nothing like this is being offered."
Hunter said he also recognizes a need to address the city's growth.
"We have flooding problems and with new construction our city needs to develop plans that can keep us growing without causing any more damage to our area."
He said he would also offer a solution to that problem with a city planner/department that would get the city moving in the right direction.
Hunter said the Muscle Shoals School System is a top attraction for the city and many families come to Muscle Shoals because of it. He said he and his wife, Leigh Ann, have a child in the school system.
"I want to make sure we stay among the top achieving school systems in our state," he said. "We need to make sure our city stays up-to-date also."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.