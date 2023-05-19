Titan, who attracted much attention across the Shoals following his rambunctious efforts to redecorate the Colbert Animal Services shelter, has found a fellow playmate, left, and his forever home on Wednesday. [COURTESY]
Titan, who attracted much attention across the Shoals following his rambunctious efforts to redecorate the Colbert Animal Services shelter, has found a fellow playmate, left, and his forever home on Wednesday. [COURTESY]
Titan, a 4-year-old Husky, found his forever home on Wednesday. He escaped from his kennel on Monday and created some havoc in the Colbert County Animal Services shelter. [COURTESY]
TUSCUMBIA — Colbert Animal Services Director Corey Speegle said he isn't surprised a Husky dog turned in to the shelter by its owner was adopted about a day after news of his overnight romp inside the shelter made national news.
The mischievous 4-year-old Husky escaped from its enclosure in the kennel overnight was looking out the front door glass as Speegle arrived at the shelter Tuesday.
The floor behind the dog was covered with papers and other items that fell victim to Titan's overnight spree.
On Thursday, Speegle said an individual who lives "about an hour from the Shoals," adopted Titan.
"They had one that looked just like (Titan)," Speegle said.
Speegle said the shelter received several inquiries about adopting the dog.
Speegle said Titan's new owner learned about the animal through news reports.
"This guy had experience with these dogs, so we felt that was the best," Speegle said.
During the night, Titan also released two other dogs from their kennels.
One of those dogs, Speegle said, has also been adopted.
The director said he received calls about the incident from news organizations outside the Shoals, including one from Manchester, England. He spoke to that reporter at 5 a.m. Thursday.
If Titan had not been adopted, he would have been among the many animals that will be available for reduced price adoption during Saturday's week's "Spring Into a Home" event at the shelter.
Speegle said the shelter is no longer accepting owner surrenders or "strays" brought in by individuals due to overcrowding.
"We've got close to 200 animals," he said.
The facility is only supposed to house 40 dogs and 30 cats.
Speegle said people are bringing animals to the shelter claiming they're "strays."
"I've caught people lying about turning in strays," he said. "I'm not taking any surrenders right now."
Speegle said he will respond to a call concerning a stray dog, or one referred to animal services by law enforcement.
For Saturday's event, adoption fees have been decreased to $25.
The event is from noon to 4 p.m. at the shelter at 5010 Missouri St., Tuscumbia. It will include family activities, vendor booths, food trucks and a bake sale.
All proceeds will go toward covering medical needs for shelter animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.