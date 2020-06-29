SHEFFIELD — The city's most iconic water tank, commonly known as "The Standpipe," is refurbished and back in business.
Tyler Jones, the city's distribution manager for electric, gas and waste water, said the work on the stately tower at the end of North Montgomery was completed last week.
"It was planned maintenance that we do periodically where we go in and paint the inside coating it with a special treatment," Jones said. "Any time there's work on, or around, that particular tower, there's always a lot of interest."
Though the water tower is tied in to the city's overall system, Jones said it largely services the north side of town toward the Tennessee River.
The tower maintenance included a thorough inspection, sand blasting and extensive structural checks before being re-coated.
"She's back up on line now and in full working mode again," he said. "The (tower) is a good showcase for Sheffield."
