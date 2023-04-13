MUSCLE SHOALS — Singing River Media Group owner Mike Self stood outside his business Wednesday to witness the return of a Shoals icon.
Workers installed the original WLAY neon sign in front of the building.
"The sign is home," Self said. "It completes the building. It completes the radio group."
The sign had been outside the 520 East Second St. building since the late 1940s or early 1950s, but was removed around 2000 when the building was sold.
However, the sons of the late WLAY owner Mitch Self, Mike and Kevin Self, created Singing River Media Group and bought back the building in 2018.
It took a few years to renovate the building and move everything from the group's Tuscumbia location, but it is in full operation today.
"Now there's eight radio stations operating out of here," Mike Self said.
That includes WLAY AM and FM stations, which still have a playlist that features a heavy Muscle Shoals emphasis. The only thing missing was the sign.
"We had it in storage," Self said. "It was in really bad shape. It had sap all over it."
Workers who spent the past year renovating the 15-foot-tall sign hoisted its 1,800 pounds back into place in front of the building on Wednesday.
WLAY became one of the first stations in the Shoals and the state when it went on the air in 1933.
It was part of the early days of Muscle Shoals music. FAME founder Rick Hall often used it as a test after an artist would record several versions of a song at the studio.
Self explained that music did not sound the same on AM as it did in the studio, so Hall would go to WLAY with the versions of a song and sit outside in the parking lot to listen while they were played.
"Rick Hall would get out in his car and listen to different versions and he'd release the one they liked," Self said. "You couldn't do that in any other city."
As he watched the sign getting put into place, Self frequently found himself answering questions from motorists who stopped as they were passing by the business.
"We've had about 40 people stop and talk about how they remember the sign when they were growing up," Self said shortly before noon.
The sign includes an image of someone in front of a giant microphone. The microphone has "MIKE" and "W-LAY" inscribed on it.
"I used to tell my siblings that was because I was the favorite child, but it actually is just short for microphone," Self said.
He said they still are waiting for some neon lights to come in. When they arrive, the sign will be lit up. Self expects that to happen later this month.
