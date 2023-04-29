MUSCLE SHOALS — When the International Fertilizer Development Center introduced its new director, he discussed plans to develop a soil and plant health innovation center that would bring more jobs and attention to the Shoals.
Now, IFDC has identified a source for a portion of the money needed to bring the vision to fruition.
IFDC has announced that U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt has committed to presenting a $5 million request to the House Committee on Appropriations for Community Project Funding. The funds would be for the construction and refurbishment of facilities for the development of the Soil Health and Plant Nutrition Innovation Center.
According to an IFDC news release, the Soil Health and Plant Nutrition Innovation Center will serve as a hub for agricultural research innovators to collaborate and develop emerging new enterprises.
The center will spur local economic development and investment, creating at least 150 new jobs, which will contribute $5 million to $10 million of additional income each year, and provide more opportunities for the local community to partner and engage with universities across the region.
"IFDC is thrilled that Congressman Aderholt has committed to presenting IFDC's request, which will support the development of a much-needed facility for agricultural research and innovation in the Shoals area," IFDC President and CEO Henk van Duijn said. "We are grateful for his commitment to the growth of this region and continuing IFDC’s legacy of innovating agricultural technologies to feed our state, our nation, and our world.”
According to the release, with the refurbishment of two laboratories and a greenhouse through this funding, IFDC is establishing a center of excellence that brings together universities, the fertilizer industry, government entities, and startups to contribute toward the completion of Phase 1 of the $13 million Innovation Center.
Additional phases of the project will total at least $40 million to complete renovations and establish experimental research facilities, additional greenhouses, a state-of-the-art fertilizer pilot plant, training facilities, and more.
The project funding request is posted on Aderholt's website.
