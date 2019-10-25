It looks like this weekend will be greeted with a heavy dose of rain, with rainfall totals of 3-4 inches possible today through Saturday.
"It's going to be a good soaker," said Andy Kula, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Huntsville. "It won't really taper off until late Saturday."
Kula said some minor flooding could occur.
"There may be some ponding on the road or ditches filling up," he said. "We're not really looking at major flooding because we're so dry, but some of those smaller creeks could rise up out of their banks."
The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday lists the eastern half of Lauderdale County and far eastern half of Colbert County as abnormally dry.
The forecast calls for a 100 percent chance of rain today and tonight, 90 percent chance Saturday and 40 percent Saturday night, according to the weather service.
It also will be cool, with today's high near 62, according to the forecast. That will be accompanied by northeast winds at 5-10 mph. That temperature will remain steady, with the overnight low around 61. Saturday's high will be near 70, with the low that night around 52.
Kula said a a slow-moving frontal pattern is approaching northwest Alabama and bringing the rain with it. That slow movement is a reason so much rainfall is anticipated.
"That gives it more time to pile up," he said.
If the forecast holds up, that could put the Shoals over its normal annual rainfall total.
Thus far this year, 48.73 inches of rain has fallen in the Shoals, according to weather service data. The average annual rainfall is 53.2 inches. The normal amount for this point in the year is 41.89 inches.
This comes as the traditionally wet months of November and December approach. Those months combine for an average of 10.34 inches of rainfall, according to the data. December itself traditionally is the wettest, with an average of 5.68 inches.
