ANDERSON — An Indiana man suspected of setting fire to an Anderson residence in 2020 is charged with attempted murder and first-degree arson, according to court records.
John W. Morrison, 43, of New Ross, Indiana, faces the charges from the Alabama Fire Marshal's Office, the records state.
He was arrested Monday in Indiana.
Morrison intentionally set fire to a residence at 2452 Lauderdale County Road 52 while it was occupied, according to a complaint from the fire marshal's office signed Feb. 24 by Brad Bolton.
The fire was reported at approximately 3 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2020.
An occupant in the house at the time is a former Indiana resident who is involved in divorce and custody litigation with a relative of Morrison's, according to the complaint.
The fire investigation revealed it started on the porch, Bolton stated in the complaint.
An Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences analysis of debris from the fire indicated ignitable liquids residue containing gasoline was present in the debris, Bolton said.
Agents received a tip in 2022 that Morrison doused the porch with gasoline and set the fire "with the intent to kill the occupants," including the man involved in the divorce and custody litigation, Bolton stated in the complaint.
The statement does not give information regarding any other occupants.
"Information provided by the tipster has been corroborated, including but not limited to proof that John W. Morrison was in Lauderdale County from Aug. 24, 2020, to Aug. 27, 2020, where he rented a cabin at Joe Wheeler State Park in Lauderdale County, Alabama," the complaint states.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said Wednesday that Morrison is in custody in Bartholomew County, Indiana, and they are in the process of having him extradited to the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Hamilton said it likely will be next week before Morrison is brought to Lauderdale County.
