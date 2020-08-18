FLORENCE — Grammy-winning duo Indigo Girls will perform a free concert outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse to support Project Say Something and its effort to have the Confederate monument moved.
The concert will be at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in front of the courthouse.
The renowned duo of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers has been around for decades, winning a Grammy in 1990 for “Best Contemporary Folk Album" and receiving seven nominations.
"This is a blessing," Project Say Something Director Camille Bennett said. "They want to help us. Indigo Girls do a lot of activism."
"We hope some more celebrities see it and say, 'We're going to help them, too.' We definitely have support from the music community," she said.
Project Say Something has hosted numerous rallies and demonstrations in front of the courthouse, as part of an effort to have the monument moved to Soldier's Rest in Florence City Cemetery.
Bennett said Ray and Saliers heard about the organization through mutual friend Katie Owens-Murphy, an English professor at the University of North Alabama.
The duo also has interviewed Bennett and Lesley Scott, also of Project Say Something, and posted it on the Indigo Girls social media pages.
Police Chief Ron Tyler said his department plans to close Court Street in front of the courthouse for the concert.
"They will have a noise waiver and a special event permit," Tyler said. "We'll probably block if off an hour before the concert.
"The nature of these things requires special public safety attention, and we'll supply that," Tyler said. "The group at Project Say Something has been very good to work with. They've been receptive when we have asked them to make accommodations."
Tyler said the department's stance is it does not evaluate the content of a protest in deciding whether to grant a special event permit.
"It's not our business, and the community does not want the Police Department evaluating the content of somebody's protest," he said. "This group has been peaceful. There has been a flare-up or two. There's always a chance of people coming from outside — counter-protesters and protesters — but there have been no major problems."
He anticipates a peaceful concert Sunday.
"It's fitting for the Shoals, if somebody's going to protest, that they use music," Tyler said. "It's representative of who we are."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.