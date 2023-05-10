TUSCUMBIA — Alabama Music Hall of Fame Executive Director Sandra Burroughs said the March 2023 induction show earned more then $85,883 for the attraction.
The revenue is almost $20,000 more than the 2020 induction banquet raised.
This year's inductees included songwriter/guitarist Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery, country singer Jeanne Pruett, country music songwriter Jim McBride, the vocal/comedy quartet Three on a String, educator/producer/conductor Henry Panion III and the Shoals pop duet LeBlanc & Carr, which includes singer/songwriter Lenny LeBlanc and the late Pete Carr.
In addition to showcasing a new group of hall of fame inductees, the biennial show is also a major fundraising event for the attraction.
The 2020 honors and awards banquet earned the hall of fame a profit of $66,000, while the 2018 banquet raised $81,000.
At $94,000, the 2016 banquet is so far the most profitable event since the show moved to the Shoals in 2014.
The 2014 banquet earned the hall of fame about $80,000.
"We were thrilled with all aspects of the hall of fame induction ceremony this year," Burroughs said. "The new format actually worked perfectly in our favor. We sold more tickets than ever before, and the class of inductees was phenomenal. Of course, the money raised will go back into the operation of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame museum, particularly enhancing current exhibits."
Burroughs said having a progressive thinking board of directors who understand music, tourism and events is a huge help to the attraction.
"We’re very proud of Sandra and her team for the success of the show," AMHOF board member Judy Hood said. "During the past few years the fixed costs for the banquet have increased. Banquet room rental is higher, hotel rooms are more expensive, and food costs have increased."
Those issues, Hood said, can present challenges for a nonprofit when they are trying to put on a top-notch show to honor inductees.
"Since this is our biggest fundraiser, we had to put a strong focus on cutting costs where we could," she said. "We saved a lot of money by not serving meals. And that’s money that can go back into the community so that we can continue to offer free and low-cost events at AMHOF that celebrate our state’s rich music heritage."
This year's event was an induction show, rather than the traditional banquet that included a pre-show meal. Tables were provided for family and friends of the inductees, but those tickets were paid for by the inductee. There were also individual tickets available to the general public.
"The new format worked very well," Hood said. "The Musicians Hall of Fame and The Country Music Hall of Fame don’t serve meals at their events. They do have special receptions for top sponsors and inductees after the event."
Hood said the board will continue to seek ways to improve every aspect of the hall of fame, including the induction show.
"This year's induction ceremony was one for the ages," AMHOF board member and 2006 American Idol winner Taylor Hicks said. "There is an abundance of pride from the board, the attendees and inductees. This night is truly special for the hall, and we hope to continue to build on its success for years to come."
State Tourism Director Lee Sentell, who is also on the AMHOF board, attended the show and complemented the hall of fame director and staff.
"Sandra did a great job organizing the induction show," Sentell said. "She proved that an event without a meal works just great. It moved quickly and people had more time at the microphone. Randy Owen spread the word that he is reviving his event in Fort Payne on June 3. People were happy to hear that."
Sentell was referring to the June Jam music festival that had been a staple in Fort Payne for years. The festival began in 1982 and ended in 1997. This year's June Jam will be the 17th edition of the popular festival.
"It takes a tremendous amount of work to execute an event of this caliber and the board of directors could not be more proud of the staff at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame for continuing to produce a wonderful event," board member Sara Hamlin of the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau. "We were not sure how the business leaders would respond to our sponsorship requests after the pandemic; however, the funds raised exceeded our expectations."
Hamlin said sponsors appreciated the new format that allowed them the opportunity to mingle with the inductees and performers after the ceremony.
Burroughs said after the event, the hall of fame staff discussed ways to further enhance the fans experience even more.
"We have already started planning the 2025 induction ceremony," Burroughs said.
