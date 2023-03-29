SHEFFIELD — Justin Harrison has always considered his fellow firefighters as brothers.
These days, he's seeing the power of a brotherhood that surpasses any previous expectations.
When a recent off-duty accident left Harrison with a torn ACL and meniscus and a broken tibia, the 28-year-old's world changed quickly.
A Sheffield firefighter for nearly five years, Harrison was hitting his stride.
At a strapping 6-foot-5, 300-plus pounds, Harrison was enjoying his role in the SFD, and in life in general.
Knowing his size and strength are advantages in firefighting, Harrison was working out to get even stronger. He'd just been promoted to lieutenant before the accident.
"I was a volunteer for a long time before I hired in, and I've just always loved it," he said. "I was in a really good place with a job I absolutely love and a crew of guys to work with that I love even more."
Then the unthinkable happened — a freak accident that necessitated a major surgery early next month. His doctors told him to expect a six-month recovery.
Not one to sit idly by, and knowing his (paid) leave would run out well before he could return to work, he took on some work from home.
Mayor Steve Stanley is allowing him to continue work (from home) with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management that he started well before his injury.
He is working on a stormwater audit, whereby he must learn guidelines to help the city get caught up.
"I sure appreciate that opportunity because when you're a go-getter, it's tough to be out of commission like this," Harrison said.
Stanley said he knew Harrison and that he has a reputation of being a hard worker.
Stanley said he has also seen his diligence in helping the city obtain its stormwater permit.
"Justin has demonstrated himself to be conscientious and effective and we want to stand behind our (city) employees," Stanley said.
More help for Harrison came through donated sick leave, which Sheffield Fire Chief Matt Mothershed said was a first for the department.
"There was no doubt we were going to step up for him, so we went before the mayor and city council to ask if we could donate sick time because he was facing a pretty long time without pay. We sure didn't want to cut a guy's check when he's down," Mothershed said.
"These guys in this department are amazing and their only question was: 'How do we go about it?"
With the mayor's and council's approval, sick time will be donated to Harrison beginning with Mothershed who is giving the first 100 hours. Then, the time donation goes down the line in order of seniority.
Harrison said when he found out what his firefighter brothers were doing for him, he was reduced to tears.
"Man, I just can't tell you what an amazing place to work that is and the way everyone takes care of each other is totally selfless," he said. "When I get back on my feet and going, I'm going to remember this and pay it forward. I'm most grateful — without words, really."
Harrison said his hope is that his situation shines a light on what he calls "the true Sheffield — the city that's come out of a rut the past two years and is doing great things."
For Harrison, who continues to deal with pain from his injury, every day that he's off the job seems long, but he's determined to rehabilitate his leg and get back to the fire department by the end of June.
"I've set that goal and I'm going to work hard to get back at least to lighter jobs until the end of July," he said. "It's hard on the department when someone is out."
Harrison said he has given five years to the city, and now, its giving back to him.
"Everybody needs love, and right now I'm sure feeling it," he said.
