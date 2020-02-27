A man serving a 20-year sentence on several charges included one from a Colbert County robbery, and who once escaped from the Franklin County Courthouse, is up for parole today.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will hear the request from Troy Eugene Dawson, according to Terry Abbott, communications director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Dawson was credited with 10 years, 10 months, 27 days served as of Wednesday, information from the Alabama Department of Corrections indicates.
He was sentenced on Aug. 2, 2007, to 3 years, 9 months on a third-degree robbery conviction from Colbert County, according to corrections records.
However, he also received concurrent sentences of 20 years in 2009 connected to a Franklin County case in which he was convicted of third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property, according to the records.
On top of that, he received a 6-year, 6-month sentence in 2018 for a second-degree assault offense, records indicate. That also is being served concurrently.
In 2018, he ran out of the Franklin County Courthouse in an incident that injured a security officer who was dragged a few feet by a car driven by Dawson's girlfriend during the escape, officials said. He was captured three weeks later.
Dawson also had served a two-year sentence starting in 1998 after being convicted of third-degree burglary in a 1998 Colbert County case, records show. He was paroled in that case after serving 9 months, 5 days.
Dawson currently is in the Limestone Correctional Facility, according to corrections officials.
