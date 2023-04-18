A Tuscumbia attorney representing Inspiration Landing Development and its developer John Elkington states the plaintiff in a civil lawsuit is not entitled to any form of relief. [FILE/DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
SHEFFIELD — A Tuscumbia attorney representing Inspiration Landing Development states the plaintiff in a civil lawsuit filed in Colbert County Circuit Court is not entitled to any form of relief from the defendants.
Raff alleged in the suit that Germantown, Tennessee, developer John Elkington, Inspiration Landing Development LLC, Furnace Hill Development LLC, Avenue West Holdings LLC, and four unnamed defendants breached verbal agreements with Enhanced Business Associates for services the company provided for the resort project.
Raff is seeking almost $500,000 from the defendants for those services.
In the answer to the suit filed by Tuscumbia attorney James Tassin, the defendant denies the majority of the allegations presented in the lawsuit.
"Inspiration asserts as a defense that neither Raff nor BEA LLC, had any reasonable expectation of compensation for the services they claim they have provided or of reimbursement for the expenses they claim to have incurred," according to the answer.
The defense states the defendants did not engage in any "unconscionable conduct such as fraud, coercion or abuse of a confidential relationship," as was alleged in the suit.
The defendant also states no contracts, express or implied, exist between Raff and BEA, and the defendants. The defense argues the agreements alleged by Raff are so vague "as to not constitute any enforceable contract."
Plaintiff's attorney Bennett Pugh stated in the suit the "plaintiff would provide services on the project for the benefit of each defendant ... and submitted regular written agreements to defendants, which were not signed, and regularly submitted billing for the hours of services provided, all of which bills have never been paid."
