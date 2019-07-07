A recent project that takes a look at who the most "Wikipedia'ed" person is for each U.S. city found some interesting results for Shoals cities.
The project, called "A People Map of the US," was conducted by The Pudding, a website dedicated to explaining topics and issues through visual means and interactivity.
In a nutshell, it provides a map of the United States, but it does not simply list city names. Instead, it lists the name of the person connected to that city that is searched on Wikipedia more than the name of anyone else connected to that city.
It can be someone who is a native or the city, someone who lives there currently or has lived there at some point, the website explains.
For example, actress Courteney Cox has more Wikipedia hits than anyone else from Birmingham, the site reveals.
So who are the top Wikipedia'ed names from Shoals cities?
Not surprisingly, Tuscumbia's is Helen Keller, whose birthplace at Ivy Green is a national landmark, and who is the namesake of the city's annual Helen Keller Festival that concluded last week.
Sam Phillips, the founder of Sun Records who is crediting with discovering Elvis Presley, has the most Wikipedia hits of anyone connected with Florence, even topping out W.C. Handy, the "Father of the Blues and namesake for the upcoming W.C. Handy Music Festival."
In Muscle Shoals, it's a musician who currently lives in Florence and grew up in Loretto, Tennessee, but was born in Muscle Shoals — singer/songwriter/producer John Paul White, who once was one-half of "The Civil Wars" duo that won four Grammy awards, and who now as a solo performer is on tour promoting his latest work, "The Hurting Kind."
Sheffield's most Wikipedia'ed name is someone many Shoals residents may not realize is a Sheffield native, especially since he is a U.S. congressman from Kentucky.
And he certainly is someone who has been in the news these days. It's Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who was born in Sheffield in 1942.
Additional local cities and towns and their most :
Killen — Shonna Tucker, who played bass for the Drive-By Truckers before moving on to the solo project, Shonna Tucker and Eye Candy.
Rogersville — Harlon Hill, who played football at the University of North Alabama when it was Florence State Teachers College, went on to a stellar National Football League career, and is the namesake of the Harlon Hill Trophy, which is awarded annually to the top Division II college football player.
Russellville — Sonequa Martin-Green, an actress whose roles include Sasha Williams in "The Walking Dead" and Courtney Wells in "The Good Wife."
Red Bay — Mac McAnally, the singer-songwriter, musician and record producer who has been named the Country Music Association's Musician of the Year 10 times.
Other Alabama cities and their most mentioned person on Wikipedia are:
• Ashland — Hugo Black
• Athens — Phillip Rivers
• Atmore — Evander Holyfield
• Auburn — Paul McDonald
• Bessemer — Bo Jackson
• Clio — George Wallace
• Cullman — Channing Tatum
• Decatur — Lucas Black
• Fairhope — Jimmy Buffett
• Foley —Julio Jones
• Fort Payne — Randy Owen
• Greenville — Hank Williams
• Hanceville — Mother Angelica
• Huntsville — Debby Ryan
• La Fayette — Joe Louis
• Leeds — Charles Barkley
• Mobile — Laverne Cox
• Montgomery — Martin Luther King Jr.
• Pelham — Dabo Swinney
• Prattville — Wilson Pickett
• Robertsdale — Tim Cook
• Selma — Jeff Sessions
• Sulligent — Rashad Johnson
• Sylacauga — Jim Nabors
• Thomasville — Kathryn Tucker Windham
• Tuscaloosa — Deoyonta Wilder
• Tuskegee — Rosa Parks
