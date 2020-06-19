FLORENCE — Authorities continue to investigate the incident earlier this week involving a man who opened fire at a Florence police officer, and say the vehicle the suspect used to get away was reported stolen.
Police Capt. Brad Holmes said an officer was patrolling at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday when he noticed a white male acting suspiciously among some vehicles in the 300 block of Thompson Street.
The officer stopped and as he exited his patrol car, the man started firing on him. The officer returned fire and during the exchange the suspect got into a pickup and fled the area. The vehicle later was found abandoned in the parking lot of Residence Inn in Florence.
Residence Inn by Marriott Florence is on Sweetwater Avenue, which is near Thompson Street.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has been called in to handle the investigation since it involves a Florence officer firing a weapon, Holmes said.
He said there is no initial indication that the suspect was struck by the officer's shots. The department has checked with local hospitals and received no reports of anyone coming in with a gunshot wound.
"At this point we are waiting for additional information from ALEA," Holmes said, "They will handle the prosecution in the case. We feel confident that the investigation is moving forward and anticipate a resolution in the case through ALEA."
Police Chief Ron Tyler said they are being particularly cautious to make sure ALEA is the lead investigating agency.
"In this day and age we're going almost to the extremes to be transparent and do the right thing and that's why we brought ALEA into it," Tyler said. "We want everybody to know we're doing this the right way. Our hands are off of it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.