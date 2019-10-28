FLORENCE — The 33rd annual Alabama Renaissance Faire is in the books as of Sunday with the naming of the new monarchy for next year.
The newly crowned queen for the coming year is Debbie Martin, of Iron City, Tennessee.
Her one-year reign began immediately upon being crowned Sunday afternoon at Fountain-on-the-Green (Wilson Park).
The selection of the new monarch is random, with Martin receiving the cookie containing a special coin during the Renaissance Feast the previous week.
She will have the choice of reigning alone or naming her consort. As the new monarch, she also chooses the theme for next year’s Renaissance Faire.
Billy Ray Warren, a founding member and organizer of the state’s annual festival, said the Renaissance committee looks forward to working with Martin, saying she’s talented and knowledgeable about the Renaissance.
“We had a wonderful weekend and the event was successful despite the rain and winds on Saturday,” Warren said.
“We believe we’re offering something very different and educational to the community and we’re filling a gap for cultural tourism with the Faire. It’s a wonderful event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.