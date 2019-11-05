TUSCUMBIA — The city's signature Christmas festival, "It's a Dickens Christmas, Y'all" is set for Dec. 13-14.
In its ninth year, the festival adds a touch of merry ole England to historic downtown Tuscumbia with costumed characters strolling the streets on Dec. 14, when most of the activities take place
There will be carolers and costumed Victorian characters from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with snow machines serving to set the scene on Main Street.
Children can visit with Santa and his English counterpart, Father Christmas. Clydesdales will provide carriage rides, and Magic City magician Patton Guillen will perform his street magic.
Entertainment will go on throughout the day, and an outdoor holiday market will be filled with arts, crafts, food and holiday specials at downtown shops.
Ghosts from "A Christmas Carol," designed by make-up artist Amanda Chapel, will make appearances throughout the day.
A children's event, Muffins with Mickey and a showing of Mickey's "Christmas Carol" will be held Dec. 14 at Helen Keller Library. For reservations call 256-383-7065.
The annual Dickens Feast will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Tuscumbia Railway Depot. Tickets are required and may be purchased for $25 at Fiddledee D! on South Main Street. Dickens-era attire is invited, but not required.
